Bay police control room shut temporarily

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro police control room at the South End fire station has been temporarily closed after an official tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement issued by the municipality, decontamination would take place on Wednesday, with the control room opening again on Thursday at 6pm.

All employees who were in close contact with the official who tested positive for the virus were in self-isolation, the municipality said. .

Emergencies can be directed to deputy municipal police commissioner, Andrew Moses, on ‪060-997-4624.