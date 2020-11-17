Sydenham robbery foiled by residents

A Sydenham businessman and residents in the area managed to foil a robbery, after stopping a suspect who fled with a R50 note he stole from a café counter.



Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said at about 6.20pm on Monday, the 32-year-old owner of a café in Uitenhage Road, Sydenham and his assistant were assisting a customer when three men entered the shop...

