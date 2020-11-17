Sydenham robbery foiled by residents
A Sydenham businessman and residents in the area managed to foil a robbery, after stopping a suspect who fled with a R50 note he stole from a café counter.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said at about 6.20pm on Monday, the 32-year-old owner of a café in Uitenhage Road, Sydenham and his assistant were assisting a customer when three men entered the shop...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.