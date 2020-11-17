Residents rally to stop Humewood jogger attacks
A young Port Elizabeth jogger was left shocked and bleeding after an attack near the Humewood Bridge at the weekend.
The mugging was the third in the past fortnight in the area between the bridge and S-bend on Beach Road, with all directed at female runners...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.