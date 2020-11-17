NMU jazz concert moves online
Award-winning saxophone player Sisonke Xonti, trombone wizard Kyle du Preez and Afro-soul singer Andy Ndlazilwana are among the headliners taking to the virtual stage for the Isisusa Jazz Fest.
Nelson Mandela University is presenting its annual jazz concert online and filmed on campus without an audience, for the first time this year in its more than a decade-long history, due to Covid-19 safety protocols...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.