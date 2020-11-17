NMU jazz concert moves online

Award-winning saxophone player Sisonke Xonti, trombone wizard Kyle du Preez and Afro-soul singer Andy Ndlazilwana are among the headliners taking to the virtual stage for the Isisusa Jazz Fest.



Nelson Mandela University is presenting its annual jazz concert online and filmed on campus without an audience, for the first time this year in its more than a decade-long history, due to Covid-19 safety protocols...

