Man divorces wife refusing him sex because she's 'pregnant by Holy Spirit'

A fed-up man is divorcing his wife over her refusal to have sex with him because she is "pregnant by the Holy Spirit".

The Zambian man has claimed his wife has refused to have sex with him since July because a prophet she has been consulting since 2018 told her not to as she is "pregnant by the Holy Spirit", Zambia Daily Mail reported.

The man alleged that his wife, 38, listens to the prophet more than him, and consulted the prophet every time her husband asked for sex.

The couple have been married since 1990 and share two children.

TimesLIVE