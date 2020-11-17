DA should never again enter a minority coalition with EFF to stay in power: Helen Zille

The DA's losses in minority communities in Gauteng can be traced back directly to the party's dependence on the EFF to stay in power.

This is according to DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille, who reflected on the party's by-election losses.

Last week, the Electoral Commission (IEC) held the most by-elections in a single day in SA's history. The elections took place in 95 wards across 55 municipalities in all nine provinces.

The results were announced on Thursday, with the DA losing nine wards which it previously controlled, retaining 14 and winning two.

The party's losses were reflective of the DA's dismal performance in last year's general elections, in which its share of the vote fell from 30.78% in 2014 to 27.45%