Cuban doctors and Doctors without Borders to be deployed to the Bay
Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that more Cuban doctors and volunteers with international NGO Doctors without Borders would be deployed to Nelson Mandela Bay to fight a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.
Mkhize visited the Livingstone Hospital Resource Centre following the surge in the numbers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.