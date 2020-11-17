84,000 sign up for medicine deliveries during lockdown in Western Cape

A Western Cape drug delivery operation is gearing up for massive expansion after signing 84,000 customers during lockdown.

A second dispensing line is being added at the provincial health department's chronic dispensary in Parow, where 3.8 million parcels of medication were packed between January 1 and September 30.

The dispensary has almost doubled throughput to 32,000 parcels a day during lockdown. They are either delivered to patients' homes or to collection points at healthcare facilities.

“These medicine parcels are a vital tool in the provision of community-based primary care,” said Noel Guliwe, CEO of Medipost Holdings, which operates the dispensary for the health department.