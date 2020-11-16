Teenager arrested over gun at school

An 18-year-old Bethelsdorp school pupil was arrested on Monday after he was allegedly found with a gun at school.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that at about noon the Bethelsdorp reaction task team responded immediately to information that a Bethelsdorp High pupil had a firearm at school.

“On arrival at the school in Bethelsdorp, [police officers] were ushered to the classroom.

“While police were explaining the nature of their visit to the learners, an 18-year-old, grade 11 learner approached a police official and indicated that he had something in his bag,” Naidu said.

He was then removed from the classroom with his school bag.

On searching the bag in his presence, a .38 revolver with its serial number filed off was found with one round of ammunition, Naidu said.

The teenager was arrested on a charge of prohibited possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition, Naidu said. He is expected to appear in court soon.

Acting Mount Road cluster commander Brigadier Thandiswe Kupiso said a safe and violence-free school environment was of paramount importance.

“Violence in or near schools impacts negatively on the education of learners and the protection of our learners is of paramount importance.

“We appreciate the information and appeal to the community to never hesitate to contact the police with any information, no matter how trivial it may seem. Your call may save a life.

“The National School Safety Framework encompasses various role players including the SAPS to ensure the creation of a safe, violence and threat-free environment for learners and educators,” Kupiso said.