Roland Williams arrested for ‘failing to pay back the money’
Former Nelson Mandela Bay communications director Roland Williams has been arrested for allegedly breaching the terms of his fraud sentence.
Williams appeared in the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday morning after allegedly failing to pay back money he owed to Santam. ..
