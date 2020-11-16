R100m tug boat project stranded four years on
The national association of shipbuilders has called on the Transnet National Ports Authority to investigate the R100m tug build project in the Port Elizabeth Harbour, which has run aground.
SA Association of Shipbuilders and Repairers spokesperson Patrick Kamerman said the group fully supported government initiatives to increase local production and promote new entrants into the industry from disadvantaged communities...
