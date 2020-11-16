Protesters burn tyres, block KwaNobuhle roads
Protesters blocked off several key intersections in KwaNobuhle with burning tyres and large rocks on the road on Monday morning.
Motorists were blocked from entering Ponana Tini Road, Mel Brookes Avenue and Matanzima Road in the early hours of Monday morning by protesters who placed burning branches, rocks and tyres on key sections of the township.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said protesters were on the streets early police managed to calm the situation.
Protest in KwaNobuhle this morning pic.twitter.com/bLsXa5AZXf— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) November 16, 2020
“At this point all I can say is that it is related to service delivery,” Beetge said.
“The situation has been resolved and the roads are open again.”
The group is believed to be from an internal settlement in Kiva Street, demanding that electricity and water to be installed.
It was not immediately clear who had addressed their demands.
