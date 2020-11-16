Protesters burn tyres, block KwaNobuhle roads

Protesters blocked off several key intersections in KwaNobuhle with burning tyres and large rocks on the road on Monday morning.

Motorists were blocked from entering Ponana Tini Road, Mel Brookes Avenue and Matanzima Road in the early hours of Monday morning by protesters who placed burning branches, rocks and tyres on key sections of the township.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said protesters were on the streets early police managed to calm the situation.