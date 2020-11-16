EC premier Oscar Mabuyane to intervene in Nelson Mandela Bay
Premier applying to court for go-ahead to enforce directives on Bay municipality crisis
An administration on the brink of collapse, millions of rand withheld by the National Treasury and a deadlock between the provincial and local governments have prompted Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to file a counter application for permission to intervene in the affairs of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
Should the directives set out by Mabuyane and co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha not be implemented, placing the city’s municipality under administration could be the next step...
