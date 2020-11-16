Join our FREE webinar on the looming Nelson Mandela Bay water disaster
Find out what you can do to help avert a water crisis this summer
The levels of dams feeding the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality have dwindled over the years, and the threat of the proverbial day zero is ever looming.
By mid-October this year, the city’s combined dam levels were at 21.6% ahead of the hot summer months.
On Friday November 27, join the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to talk about the state of water in the area, what drought interventions are being put in place, and how all residents can help save water as we go into summer and beyond.
Our panel of experts will be:
- Andrew Lucas, director of water regulation and use at the department of water affairs;
- Barry Martin, senior director of water and sanitation at the municipality; and
- Nomkhita Mona, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber.
Register now
Click here to register for this FREE virtual event taking place on Friday November 27 at 12pm.
