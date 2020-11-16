Highway cigarette heist stubbed out

A cigarette heist suspect saw his escape bid go up in smoke thanks to speedy action and co-ordination between the police and several different law authorities.



The chase-down of the suspect in Sherwood on Friday was led by Kabega Park station commander Colonel Tony Nomdoe, who was phoned by an alert traffic official after two truck drivers who had stopped to change a tyre on the vehicle near Baywest were robbed of several cartons of cigarettes...

