Gift of the Givers, charity bikers bring snacks, supplies for health-care workers

Feeding the frontline was the order of the day on Saturday in Port Elizabeth with snacks, energy drinks and personal protective equipment donated to various hospitals.



Eastern Cape Covid-19 Charity Bikers teamed up with Gift of the Givers to salute and feed health-care workers at the forefront of the Covid-19 fight...

