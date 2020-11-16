‘Bra Sterra’ death linked to Covid-19 complications

Tributes continue to pour in for award-winning Umhlobo Wenene FM sports presenter Sterra “Bra Sterra Inja yeGame” Ngqezana, who died on Saturday.



SABC Eastern Cape acting provincial manager Phumzile Mnci, made the announcement during a live broadcast on Saturday...

