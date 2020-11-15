Peru interim leader under pressure to quit after two die in protests

Peruvian interim president Manuel Merino came under growing pressure on Sunday to resign after half his new cabinet stepped down following the deaths of two people in protests over the sudden ouster of his predecessor.

Thousands of Peruvians have staged some of the country's largest protests in decades — mostly peaceful but some marred by clashes — since the Congress voted last Monday to remove Martin Vizcarra as president over bribery allegations, which he denies.

The political shake-up has come as Peru, the world's no. 2 copper producer, battles the coronavirus pandemic and what is expected to be its worst economic contraction in a century.

Protesters filled plazas in downtown Lima on Saturday afternoon, with demonstrations beginning peacefully but growing more intense by nightfall. Two young protesters were killed in clashes, the public ombudsman confirmed.

After the violence, at least nine cabinet ministers — sworn in on Thursday — announced their resignations, while calls grew for the departure of Merino, the former head of Congress who had led the push to impeach Vizcarra and who took over last Tuesday.

“President Merino should present his resignation at this time,” the new head of Congress, centre-right lawmaker Luis Valdéz told local station América Televisión early on Sunday, adding he had called for an urgent meeting of legislators.