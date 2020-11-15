Eastern Cape fashion designer promotes inclusivity for disabled

A young fashion designer is breaking down barriers for people living with disabilities by producing a clothing range that accentuates their beauty.



Laura Wagner-Meyer, a student who grew up in East London, said her latest graduate fashion collection, “The New Normal”, sought to emphasise that the disabled should not be left out in the cold when it comes to fashion...

