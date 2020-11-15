Audit reveals EC transport run by staff either not qualified or with forged certificates
The Eastern Cape transport department has taken no action on a PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) qualifications audit report done in March 2016.
It found hundreds of its employees did not have proper qualifications and others had forged certificates...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.