'How we saved man who drank antifreeze during lockdown booze ban'

Three emergency centre doctors have described how a patient thought to have drunk ethylene glycol during the lockdown ban on alcohol sales went into cardiac arrest and nearly died.

The 29-year-old, who had been having seizures for 20 minutes before arriving at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, was eventually given emergency dialysis to clean the alcohol out of his blood, and he survived.

Ethylene glycol is an industrial compound used in vehicle antifreeze and brake fluid, but its sweet taste means it is sometimes drunk as a substitute for ethanol.

Its toxic byproducts first affect the central nervous system, according to the website of the US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Then they affect the heart and kidneys, and people who drink enough can die.