'Call for home visit if you suspect Covid infection'

The municipal health department says Nelson Mandela Bay Metro community members who come in contact with known Coronavirus-positive residents must not leave their homes to go and get tested, and should rather wait to be tested at home.

Metro health district manager Darlene de Vos said in a videotaped statement on Saturday that the matter was critical.

"This is an urgent appeal to all communities of Nelson Mandela Bay.

"The department of health requests that, should you be in contact with a confirmed positive client, that you do not leave your home to a health facility to be tested for Covid.

"An outreach team will come to you at home and they will screen you and, if need be, they will test you in your home."

Not adhering to this call could have serious repercussions, she said.

"Should you leave your home, you are posing a risk to the rest of the community, because you do not know whether or not you are positive, and you could therefore be transmitting the disease to community members you encounter along the way, as well as at the health facilities."

The number to call if you come into contact with a Coronavirus-positive person and therefore need to be checked at home is 0800032364.

HeraldLIVE