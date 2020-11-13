WATCH | Ace Magashule supporters in tussle with police, DA leader kicked

Several senior ANC leaders found themselves in the middle of a brawl between the police and Ace Magashule’s supporters outside the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Friday, where he is expected to appear on charges of corruption.

This comes after the police refused ANC heavyweights including Tony Yengeni, Supra Mahumapelo and Joe Maswanganyi entry into the courts.

Supporters of Magashule, dubbed the “radical economic transformation” faction, got into a tussle with police officers, demanding that the trio be allowed into the court building.

Magashule was expected to appear in court after being served, on Tuesday, with a warrant of arrest in relation to alleged corruption on a R255m asbestos tender awarded to the now on bail businessman Edwin Sodi in 2014.