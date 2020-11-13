News

Sport MEC Fezeka Nkomonye tests positive for Covid-19

By Yolanda Palezweni - 13 November 2020
Sport, recreation, arts & culture MEC Fezeka Nkomonye
Eastern Cape sports, recreation, arts and culture MEC Fezeka Nkomonye has tested positive for Covid-19, her office announced on Friday.

Department spokesperson Andile Nduna said Nkomonye had been tested after having flu symptoms.

He said she was now in isolation at home and had informed those close to her of her results.

“She has urged all those who came in contact with her who are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms to go and test.”

He said Nkomonye would continue with her duties from home.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane is also self-isolating after testing positive for the novel virus this week.

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani died from Covid-19 complications after being in hospital for three weeks.

