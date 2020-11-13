Philippines hunts for dozens missing after its deadliest typhoon this year

Police and soldiers in the Philippines searched for dozens of people still missing on Thursday after Typhoon Vamco killed at least 39 people and caused some of the worst flooding in years in the capital Manila and nearby provinces.

Vamco, the 21st and most deadly cyclone to hit the country this year, tore through the main island of Luzon late on Wednesday and early Thursday, just as the country was reeling from Goni, the world's strongest typhoon of 2020, which killed 25 people and flattened thousands of homes.

Retrieval operations found 39 bodies while the search continues for 22 missing people, army chief Gilbert Gapay told a news conference.

Successive typhoons - eight in the past two months - add to the challenges on a government battling community coronavirus infections and an economic recession.