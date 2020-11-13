News

PE cops nab truck hijacking suspect

By Devon Koen - 13 November 2020

A 31-year-old Motherwell man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the hijacking of a courier truck on November 4 on the N2 to Loerie.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the man had been arrested after a joint operation by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit, the Port Elizabeth Flying Squad and Crime Intelligence...

