PE cops nab truck hijacking suspect

A 31-year-old Motherwell man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the hijacking of a courier truck on November 4 on the N2 to Loerie.



Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the man had been arrested after a joint operation by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit, the Port Elizabeth Flying Squad and Crime Intelligence...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.