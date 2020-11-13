Nuclear watchdogs rip into regulator

Board lacks civil society presence required by law to ensure sustainable development, civic and eco-rights groups argue

PREMIUM

Environmental and civil rights watchdogs have raised concerns about the absence of civil society representation on the board of the National Nuclear Regulator, an element required by law.



Koeberg Alert Alliance representative Peter Becker said according to the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) Act, one member of the board had to be a representative from civil society...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.