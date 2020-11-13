Nuclear watchdogs rip into regulator
Board lacks civil society presence required by law to ensure sustainable development, civic and eco-rights groups argue
Environmental and civil rights watchdogs have raised concerns about the absence of civil society representation on the board of the National Nuclear Regulator, an element required by law.
Koeberg Alert Alliance representative Peter Becker said according to the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) Act, one member of the board had to be a representative from civil society...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.