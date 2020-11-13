Move to amend Timothy Omotoso charges: judgment on Monday

Judgment in the application brought by the state to make amendments to the indictment containing the charges against rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso will be heard on Monday.



On Friday, the Port Elizabeth high court heard final submissions from the state and defence in the application, after Omotoso was denied bail for the third time...

