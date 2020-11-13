Luyolo offers message of hope with debut album

King William’s Town ‘Idols SA’ winner’s music ready for prime time

PREMIUM

About a year after winning Idols SA season 15, King William’s Town singer Luyolo Yiba is ready to release his debut album, Ithemba (Hope).



The 26-year-old said the album was a few months overdue but is on track to be released on November 27...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.