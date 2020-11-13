News

Covid case: Zwide police station closed

By Devon Koen - 13 November 2020
The Zwide police station is closed and is being decontaminated after a police official tested positive for Covid-19
SERVICE HALTED: The Zwide police station is closed and is being decontaminated after a police official tested positive for Covid-19
Image: 123RF/KTSDESIGN

The Zwide police station has been temporarily closed after an official tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the station would be temporarily closed for decontamination.

She said communities serviced by the Zwide station were advised to use the Kwazakhele police station.

Naidu said the community would be informed when the Zwide police station would be reopened.

HeraldLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation: 11 November 2020
Justice delayed is just denied

Most Read

X