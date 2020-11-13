Covid case: Zwide police station closed

The Zwide police station has been temporarily closed after an official tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the station would be temporarily closed for decontamination.

She said communities serviced by the Zwide station were advised to use the Kwazakhele police station.

Naidu said the community would be informed when the Zwide police station would be reopened.

HeraldLIVE