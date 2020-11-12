WATCH | 'We want water!': Khayelitsha protesters demand 'simple things' as vehicles torched

Residents of Khayelitsha in Cape Town took to the streets in protest on Thursday. They were reportedly protesting about housing and service delivery issues.

Three Golden Arrow buses and a truck were allegedly set alight by the angry mob.

Community leader Alex Madikane says the community is after “the simple things”.

“Today, tomorrow and Monday - we want water. If the water doesn't come, we'll still close this road. Take it or leave it,” he says.

Commuters travelling between Cape Town International Airport and the CBD were disrupted as the protest spilt over to the N2 highway.

The provincial education department raised concerns that some matriculants would be unable to get to exam centres to write their papers.

The police are monitoring the situation.