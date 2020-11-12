Victim tells court of her ordeal at the hands of alleged serial rapist

Three days after allegedly luring a 23-year-old woman to a bushy area in Motherwell and raping her, Thembinkosi Ngcolomba lured another woman to the same spot and raped her, the Port Elizabeth High Court was told on Wednesday.



Ngcolomba, using the same method, persuaded a 27-year-old woman to meet an alleged relative of his in NU13 after claiming, under an alias, that he was busy having his car washed nearby, the court was told...

