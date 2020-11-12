Three arrested after body of missing 9-year-old found wrapped in plastic

Three people have been arrested after a nine-year-old girl from Eden Park in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, was found murdered.

Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said the little girl was reported missing after failing to return from a nearby tuck shop.

She was last seen at 7am on Tuesday, but only reported missing at Eden Park police station at 2pm that day, Peters said.

“Police immediately activated a multidisciplinary search party and together with some community members, started searching for the child.”

Peters said at the tuck shop where the little girl had gone missing, a 16-year-old boy could not provide “satisfactory answers” about the whereabouts of the missing child.