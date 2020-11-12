News

‘This is not the farewell we envisaged’ – seven heartbreaking tributes to Kimi Makwetu

"Words completely and utterly fail me. We have lost a patriot"

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter 12 November 2020
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu died on Wednesday.
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu died on Wednesday.
Image: BUSINESS DAY

Outgoing auditor-general Kimi Makwetu's death on Wednesday has sent shock waves across the country and led to an outpouring of emotional tributes.

Makwetu died in hospital after a long battle with lung cancer.

“It is with great sadness and shock that we announce the passing of auditor-general Kimi Makwetu this afternoon,” spokesperson Africa Boso said. “We ask the public to keep the family in their thoughts as they come to terms with his passing and to give them the privacy and space. When they are ready the family will share details of how they would like to honour their beloved husband and father.”

Makwetu, who was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma in 2013, was due to end his tenure in the office this month and was scheduled to appear in parliament last week for a farewell event. Unfortunately he was not able to attend because of his health.

Last week, international relations and co-operation department spokesperson Clayson Monyela announced that Makwetu was appointed to the United Nations' Independent Audit Advisory Committee (IAAC), advising the body's General Assembly and helping it fulfil its oversight responsibilities.

Social media was flooded with tribute to Makwetu, with many politicians, friends and ordinary South Africans sharing emotional messages of what he meant to them.

“We were celebrating him just two weeks ago”

“This is not the farewell we had envisaged.”

“He represented the best version of us”

“Principled. Brilliant mind. Someone we can all learn from”

“Be kind to those you meet”

Honoured to the end

“Lala ngoxolo KM, ulifezile ugqatso”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation: 11 November 2020
Justice delayed is just denied

Most Read

X