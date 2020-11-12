'My biggest concern was my children': R81m PowerBall winner is a dad who lost his job in 2019

A father who struggled to make ends meet and support his children after losing his job in 2019 is now a multimillionaire.

The East London man purchased his R15 ticket in Quigney and won a huge R81m in October 27's draw.

“On the morning of October 28, at about 3am, I couldn’t sleep, so I decided to check the PowerBall results online and that’s when I found out I had won the jackpot,” he said.

Lottery operator Ithuba said the man had claimed his winnings.

Asked why it took him two weeks to come forward, the winner said that he had misplaced his identity document and knew he could not receive his winnings without valid identification.

He said the windfall came at the right time as he could not support his children.