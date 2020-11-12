News

Kouga voters hope for better life

Zipo-zenkosi Ncokazi Politics reporter 12 November 2020

 

While it was a slow voter turnout in the Ward 2 Kouga municipality by-election on Wednesday, those who turned up said they hope their vote brings about change in the form of jobs and housing...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation: 11 November 2020
Justice delayed is just denied

Most Read

X