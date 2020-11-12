Clinic services disrupted due to labour dispute

Community clinics across parts of Nelson Mandela Bay came to standstill on Wednesday as health workers downed tools and protested against labour issues affecting contract workers.



Community health-care workers at Laetitia Bam Day Hospital in KwaNobuhle and the Motherwell Community Health Centre were among those who protested for contract workers to be made permanent employees of the state. ..

