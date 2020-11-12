News

Clinic services disrupted due to labour dispute

By Simtembile Mgidi - 12 November 2020

Community clinics across parts of Nelson Mandela Bay came to standstill on Wednesday as health workers downed tools and protested against labour issues affecting contract workers.

Community health-care workers at Laetitia Bam Day Hospital in KwaNobuhle and the Motherwell Community Health Centre were among those who protested for contract workers to be made permanent employees of the state. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation: 11 November 2020
Justice delayed is just denied

Most Read

X