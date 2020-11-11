WATCH | Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine looks positive, but many questions remain

Pfizer and BioNTech have chosen RNA messenger technology for their vaccine. It is made up of lab-made RNA strands containing the code for the same protein that allows the coronavirus to enter cells.

Each of these RNA strands is inserted into a lipid envelope injected into muscle cells. They programme them to produce the protein, which will trigger an immune response without triggering disease.

Beate Kampmann, head of the vaccine centre at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said it was exciting to see a vaccine produce results, but warned we are still to see how long a vaccine can protect someone from the coronavirus, given that the data from the study showed a test patient's positive status 28 days after volunteers received two injections.

Reuters