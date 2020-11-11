SIU bid to stop EC medical negligence payouts fails

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has lost a high court bid to stop the payout of tens of millions of rand of damages in four medical negligence matters which the unit says may have been “maladministered” by the health department and its lawyers.



Acting Bhisho High Court judge Siphokazi Jikela in dismissing the SIU’s application expressed her displeasure with the SIU by awarding punitive costs against it...

