R80m shot in arm for Bay student accommodation

Several inner-city properties renovated to provide 350 new living units

Close to R80m has been pumped into student accommodation in Nelson Mandela Bay.



Africorp International Properties (AIP) announced this week that it had completed three high-end student residences and established a specialist student accommodation development and facilities management division, The Alpha Student...

