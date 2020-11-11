Mongameli Bobani’s death a big blow — UDM leader Bantu Holomisa

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa on Wednesday said former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani’s death was a big blow, not only to the party but also to the municipality.



Bobani, who was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 three weeks ago and was on a ventilator, died at Life St George’s Hospital at about 6pm on Wednesday, his attorney Danie Gouws confirmed...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.