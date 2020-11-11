News

Mongameli Bobani’s death a big blow — UDM leader Bantu Holomisa

By Mkhululi Ndamase and Nomazima Nkosi - 11 November 2020

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa on Wednesday said former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani’s death was a big blow, not only to the party but also to the municipality.

Bobani, who was admitted to  hospital with Covid-19 three weeks ago and was on a ventilator, died at Life St George’s Hospital at about 6pm on Wednesday, his attorney Danie Gouws confirmed...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation: 11 November 2020
Justice delayed is just denied

Most Read

X