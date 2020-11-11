Man dies, another injured in Kamesh attack

Uitenhage police are appealing to the community for assistance in tracing suspects who allegedly shot and killed one person and injured another in Kamesh on Tuesday night.



Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that at about 8pm police attended to a complaint of a shooting at a house in Hawfinch Street, Rosedale...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.