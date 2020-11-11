Man dies, another injured in Kamesh attack
Uitenhage police are appealing to the community for assistance in tracing suspects who allegedly shot and killed one person and injured another in Kamesh on Tuesday night.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that at about 8pm police attended to a complaint of a shooting at a house in Hawfinch Street, Rosedale...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.