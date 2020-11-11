News

Lesufi intervenes as 10 pupils have 'fierce fight over R25 debt'

By TimesLIVE - 11 November 2020
An investigation has been launched after a fight among pupils outside Edenglen High on Tuesday.
Image: Panyaza Lesufi via Twitter

Disciplinary action will be taken against the 10 pupils who were caught on camera brawling outside Edenglen High School on Tuesday.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Wednesday after the video went viral. He said he was informed that the “fierce fight was sparked by R25 that was owed to one learner”.

“The school governing body undertook to immediately take disciplinary action against all involved in the fracas.”

He said the violence involved about 10 learners, some of whom  are not registered with the school. An investigation to identify them was under way, he said on Wednesday after the visit.

The school said it would provide its report on Wednesday.

