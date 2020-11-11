Identity fraud scam bust wide open

Arrest at Komani home affairs office believed to be tip of iceberg

PREMIUM

Police and investigators have cracked open an interprovincial identity fraud syndicate allegedly using corrupt home affairs officials in the Eastern Cape to issue IDs and passports mostly to undocumented foreigners — at a hefty price.



The fraud is costing SA millions of rand, home affairs officials say...

