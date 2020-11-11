Ginimbi to be buried with stack of dollars
Friends say Zim socialite loved flashy lifestyle
Self-proclaimed blesser Serge Cabonge says the death of Zimbabwean socialite and multimillionaire Genius Kadungure is a big loss to the Joburg north social scene.
Kadungure - better known as "Ginimbi", the flamboyant king of a life of glamour on the Joburg and Pretoria social scenes - died early on Sunday in a crash in Harare, Zimbabwe.
The businessman, who hosted "all white" parties that were considered the equivalent of P. Diddy's events, was driving his R5m Rolls-Royce Wraith when he collided head-on with three other vehicles.
Please visit SowetanLIVE for the full article.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.