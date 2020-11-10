Widow’s 11-year fight for justice wraps up

Two charged with Claus Schroeder’s murder to hear fate in February

PREMIUM

It has been an agonising 182 days of trial, with 60 state witnesses called, but Jeffreys Bay businesswoman Tanja Schroeder attended every proceeding in support of her late husband.



Eleven years after her husband Claus Schroeder’s mysterious disappearance, she is eager for judgment, when she will finally hear whether the two people charged with his murder will be found guilty...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.