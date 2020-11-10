WATCH | Eight car pile-up causes mayhem on Durban highway

An eight car pile-up on Durban's notorious M7 highway brought Tuesday morning traffic to a standstill.

Advanced life support paramedic Garrith Jamieson said the vehicles were all headed from Pinetown towards the N2 freeway when the accident occurred.

"The rainy weather has caused absolute mayhem on multiple roads, the biggest of the collisions being on the M7, between Bellville and the N2 bridge, at about 7.30am," he said.