Two women show a woman’s place is really in the revolution
Prof LenkaBula and Kamala Harris blaze a trail for girls
In the past week we have observed the celebration of women firsts, something worth celebrating and making noise about.
The fact that we still have first-female anything is telling of our history as humanity and the place assigned to women over the years, the same as when we hear that Professor Puleng LenkaBula is the first female vice-chancellor to be appointed by the University of South Africa (Unisa) since its establishment 148 years ago. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.