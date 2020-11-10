Two women show a woman’s place is really in the revolution

Prof LenkaBula and Kamala Harris blaze a trail for girls

In the past week we have observed the celebration of women firsts, something worth celebrating and making noise about.



The fact that we still have first-female anything is telling of our history as humanity and the place assigned to women over the years, the same as when we hear that Professor Puleng LenkaBula is the first female vice-chancellor to be appointed by the University of South Africa (Unisa) since its establishment 148 years ago. ..

