Two held after car hijacked in Uitenhage
Two men in their 20s were arrested hours after an alleged hijacking in Bucwa Street, KwaNobuhle on Monday.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that at about 1.40pm a 58-year-old man was driving his jikeleza taxi, a Toyota Corolla, when two men aged 26 and 27 got into the car...
