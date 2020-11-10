Thuli Madonsela slams Brackenfell violence: 'Let the children learn in peace'

Pictures and video of the violence were shared on social media, sparking strong reaction across the country. Some called on Madonsela to speak out on the incident.

Madonsela responded by calling for an end to the violence.

“Stop the violence. It is wrong. The law must take its course. Let the children learn in peace. There is anxiety already without drama,” she wrote.

She said that as public protector she had to “deal with the interruption of children's learning by people who were not learners” and said it was a “painful time” for all those involved.